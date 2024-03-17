Jerusalem Post
Germany Scholz to Netanyahu: We can't watch Palestinians starve

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the amount and rate of humanitarian aid being let into the Gaza Strip needs to be increased during a joint statement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two met at the PM's office in Jerusalem on Sunday.

"We cannot stand by and watch the Palestinians starve. Terrorism cannot be stopped by military means alone, political activity is also needed. We believe the introduction of humanitarian aid and its distribution within the Strip should be improved,' said Chancellor Scholz in his statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the topic of humanitarian aid, saying, "We are making efforts to increase the aid [in the Gaza Strip], but there is a problem with its distribution. As soon as it arrives in the Gaza Strip, it is robbed by Hamas and others. We need a joint effort to prevent this." 

