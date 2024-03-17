Hostage families protest outside of IDF HQ before cabinet meeting on hostage deal

Members of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum have begun a protest outside of the "Kirya" (IDF headquarters) in Tel Aviv, ahead of the cabinet meeting that will determine Israel's official position on Hamas's new demands on a hostage deal, Israeli media sources reported on Sunday.

לקראת ישיבת הקבינט: בני משפחות חטופים מפגינים בת"א סמוך לקריה ובירושלים סמוך למקום ישיבת הקבינט@eli_hirschmann pic.twitter.com/9XG8Rn2Irg — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 17, 2024

The cabinet reportedly began their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Israel time.

A decision was meant to be made on Friday, but the cabinet meeting ended early because it was scheduled too close to Shabbat.