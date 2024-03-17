Jerusalem Post
Former MK: Terrorists should released for hostages, even the one who killed my son

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"If it is possible to bring home Israeli abductees from Gaza in exchange for the poor soul of this scumbag and his friends in the human sewer called Hamas, I call on the Prime Minister and the cabinet ministers: release the abominable murderers and bring the abductees home," said former MK Izhar Shay on a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The scumbag that Shay refers to in his post is the Nukhba terrorist that killed his son, Yaron, on October 7.

Shay's post about releasing the terrorist who killed his son in exchange for hostages comes at the same time that the cabinet met to come to an official decision regarding Hama's new demands for a hostage deal.



