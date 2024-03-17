Former MK: Terrorists should released for hostages, even the one who killed my son

"If it is possible to bring home Israeli abductees from Gaza in exchange for the poor soul of this scumbag and his friends in the human sewer called Hamas, I call on the Prime Minister and the cabinet ministers: release the abominable murderers and bring the abductees home," said former MK Izhar Shay on a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

אני כותב את הדברים האלה בידיים רועדות. אם מחבל הנוחבה המתועב שהרג את הבן שלי יושב כרגע בכלא ישראלי הייתי שמח לצפות בהוצאתו להורג. כמו שמקובל בארצות הברית, שם מזמינים את בני המשפחה לצפות בהוצאה להורג של רוצחי יקיריהם. הייתי רוצה לצפות בו נושם את נשימותיו האחרונות, במידת האפשר… — Izhar Shay - יזהר שי (@Izhars7) March 17, 2024

The scumbag that Shay refers to in his post is the Nukhba terrorist that killed his son, Yaron, on October 7.

Shay's post about releasing the terrorist who killed his son in exchange for hostages comes at the same time that the cabinet met to come to an official decision regarding Hama's new demands for a hostage deal.