Hamas leader Haniyeh meets with Chinese diplomats in Qatar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Wang Kejian, an envoy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in Qatar on Sunday to discuss the war in Gaza, Hamas announced on Sunday night.

Keijan visited Israel and the Palestinian Authority last week, meeting with diplomats and discussing the war in Gaza. According to Hamas, Haniyeh told the Chinese diplomat that the war needs to be ended quickly, the IDF needs to withdraw from Gaza, and an independent Palestinian state needs to be established.

Additionally, according to Hamas, Keijan stressed to Haniyeh that "the Hamas movement is part of the Palestinian national fabric and China is keen on relations with it." Keijan also stressed "the close and historic relationship between the Palestinian and Chinese peoples and China's firm positions towards the Palestinian issue and its standing by the just demands of the Palestinian people for freedom, independence, and statehood."

