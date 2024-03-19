Jewish creatives in Hollywood condemn Jonathan Glazer's Oscars speech in letter

An open letter signed by around 450 Jewish executives and creatives in Hollywood denounced the controversial speech given by The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer at the 96th Academy Awards last week, according to an exclusive report by Variety on Monday.

“We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination,” the open letter stated.