Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jewish creatives in Hollywood condemn Jonathan Glazer's Oscars speech in letter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An open letter signed by around 450 Jewish executives and creatives in Hollywood denounced the controversial speech given by The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer at the 96th Academy Awards last week, according to an exclusive report by Variety on Monday.

“We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination,” the open letter stated.

Faack Mabhough was in touch with UN representatives prior to killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 08:54 AM
IDF establishes special team to locate tunnels in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 08:23 AM
Egypt convinces Hamas to continue negotiations despite Shifa operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 07:48 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan, GFZ reports
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 03:10 AM
US military says it destroys Houthi missiles and drones
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 02:42 AM
N. Korea's Kim oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launcher
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:15 AM
IDF assessment: Dozens of terrorists are still hiding in Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:12 AM
Trudeau raises concern over Israel's planned offensive in Rafah
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:37 PM
US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:18 PM
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, US says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 08:40 PM
EU Foreign Ministers approve sanctions on violent West Bank settlers
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:55 PM
Four people lightly injured after car explodes in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:34 PM
Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:31 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:58 PM
Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM