Israel targeting Hamas leaders in Gaza's Shifa Hospital, IDF chief says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said plans to evacuate Rafah civilians would be approved soon in a video published on Wednesday.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2024 20:15
Israeli soldiers inspect the Al Shifa hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 15, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the Israeli military was aiming for the heads of senior officials during a visit to Gaza's Shifa hospital on Wednesday.

"The arrest of senior officials is very, very important in order to put pressure on Hamas.

"It is very important to put pressure on the negotiations as well, and we are serving two purposes here," he said. 

"Severe damage to Hamas, dissolution of Hamas, killing of the military leadership, damage to the civilian leadership, damage to the terrorists. We should not let such a place rule," he added. 

Netanyahu: Rafah operation 'will take some time'

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said plans to evacuate Rafah civilians would be approved soon in a video published on Wednesday.

He added, "While we are preparing to enter Rafah, which will take some time, we continue to operate with all our might. We continue to operate in Khan Yunis, in the central camps, in the elimination and capture of senior Hamas officials as we did now in Shifa, in the elimination of many hundreds of terrorists."



