IDF operates in Rafah, kills senior Hamas operatives

IDF fighter jets eliminated five senior Hamas officials in Rafah on Monday, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The jets operated in accordance with intelligence provided by the IDF and Shin Bet.

The operatives killed were Sayid Katab Alkhashash, Osama Hamd Zaher, Muhamed, and Aud Almelalakhi, who were heads of Hamas's Emergency Bureau in northern and eastern Rafah. Hadi Abu Alrus Kasin, an operations officer, was also killed.

As part of their operations, they managed Hamas activity in humanitarian zones and were responsible for coordination with Hamas operatives in the field.

An additional Hamas official was killed in Rafah last week

Furthermore, Nidal Aleed, the head of Hamas's Rafah Emergency Bureau, who managed all of its operations in the area, was killed in a strike last week, according to the announcement.