In Egypt, Blinken and Sisi discuss Gaza hostage negotiations

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 21, 2024 12:44

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the negotiations to secure the release of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in exchange for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza of at least six weeks, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The top US diplomat is in Egypt after visiting Saudi Arabia a day earlier, as part of his latest Middle East tour. He also discussed with Sisi the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.

Russia says it has captured the village of Tonenke in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 12:45 PM
High Court rules female couples written on children's birth certificates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 11:47 AM
Vessel reports shots fired near Yemen's Nishtun, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:29 AM
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine with Qatar's mediation -TASS
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:17 AM
Russia's FSB detains man, says he was plotting against Russian army
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:08 AM
Three killed, several wounded in targeted attack in Khan Yunis - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 10:48 AM
IAEA's Birol: Nuclear power necessary to reach climate goals
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:29 AM
Biden references Palestinian suffering in Persian New Year greeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 10:29 AM
Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:27 AM
Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan blast - police
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:25 AM
Terrorism threat against Denmark has increased, security service says
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:02 AM
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, 10 injured
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 07:33 AM
62-year-old Palestinian suspect with knife killed by security forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 07:33 AM
Coalition forces destroy Houthi drone, unmanned surface vessel
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 04:14 AM
Hostage release deal in exchange for a ceasefire is getting close
By BARAK RAVID
03/21/2024 03:01 AM