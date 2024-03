After the cabinet members' discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mossad chief, David Barnea, is expected to fly to Qatar to meet Friday evening with the head of the CIA, William Burns, the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamal, and the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed al-Thani.

According to sources who are aware of the talks, the four will continue discussing the hostages through Saturday. These sources say progress is being made in the negotiations for the hostages.