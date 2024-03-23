Israel agrees to American hostage deal proposal, awaits answer from Hamas

The Israeli delegation in Qatar has agreed to an American-made proposal for a hostage deal, which includes a set number of Palestinian prisoners that would be released in exchange for a set number of Israeli hostages, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

According to reports, there were originally major disagreements in the Israeli delegation about the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released before agreeing to the American proposal, and no major breakthrough has happened in the talks since.

The delegation, as well as the mediators in Qatar, are all awaiting Hamas's answer for talks to continue, according to the reports.

Mossad Chief David Barnea flew to Qatar Friday to meet CIA director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamal to discuss a hostage deal that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes is possible to agree on, although there is "still difficult work to get there."

“The Israeli team that is present [in Doha] has the authority to reach an agreement,” Blinken told Al Arabiya English in a video interview on Thursday amid reports that the delegation had been put under constraints. People carry placards during a protest calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza who were seized from southern Israel on October 7 by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas gunmen during a deadly attack, at a square in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum held a "No Coming Back Without a Deal" rally at Hostages Square on Saturday night.

"This year for Purim, There is no greater Mitzvah than Pidyon Shvuyim (the redemption of captives)," said the forum in an invitation to the rally. The rally will include a reading of Migilat Esther and multiple speakers, including family members of hostages.