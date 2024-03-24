Poland scrambles jets after Russian air attack on western Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft have been activated early on Sunday after Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine's west and near the Polish border, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said on Sunday.

"Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," the Command said on the social media service X.

Russia launched a major air attack on Ukraine Sunday morning, leading to air alerts in the entire country, and a directive that citizens not leave their shelters. Reports on social media suggested that the barrage was significantly larger than other attacks in recent days and weeks.

For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter. Russia continues to indiscriminately launch drones and missiles with no regard for millions of civilians, violating international law. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) March 24, 2024

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were explosions in the capital after the region's military administration said that air defense systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts and saw some air weapons being shot down. Videos on social media showed masses of people sheltering in the Kyiv subway station. Members of a bomb squad work next to a part of a missile after a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Attack comes amid series, a day after terror attack in Moscow

The attack came the day after a fatal terror attack in Moscow killed more than 130 people. Although the Islamic State group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, and the United States affirmed that ISIS was solely responsible, Russian leaders have suggested that Ukraine may have been involved.