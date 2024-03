IDF and Shin Bet troops, by the 98th Division, launched an operation in the Al Amal neighborhood in western Khan Yunis, the military said on Sunday.

The operation began with fighter jets destroying some 40 targets, among which were military buildings, underground tunnels, and other terrorist infrastructures.

Operating in conjunctions, the fighters of the commando Brigade, Givati, and the 7th Brigades encircled the area and continued to eliminate terrorists, the military added.