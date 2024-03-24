Israel's Danny Dannon, South African lawmakers clash at Geneva conference

A heated confrontation, including yelling, took place between MK Danny Danon and the South African representative at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference in Geneva, the Israeli delegation said on Sunday.

During her speech, the South African representative accused Israel of crimes against humanity and creating a deliberate humanitarian crisis in Gaza while also calling for an immediate ceasefire.

When MK Danon got to the stage, he said, "Israel reluctantly entered this war with Hamas. South Africa supports terrorism when it defends Hamas's crimes.

He then turned to the South African representative, amid interjections aimed at interrupting his speech, and said, "Do you know that when you call Hamas terrorists "political prisoners," you are defending Hamas murderers who massacred, murdered, and raped the citizens of Israel on October 7?"