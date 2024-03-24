Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's Danny Dannon, South African lawmakers clash at Geneva conference

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A heated confrontation, including yelling, took place between MK Danny Danon and the South African representative at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference in Geneva, the Israeli delegation said on Sunday.

During her speech, the South African representative accused Israel of crimes against humanity and creating a deliberate humanitarian crisis in Gaza while also calling for an immediate ceasefire.

When MK Danon got to the stage, he said, "Israel reluctantly entered this war with Hamas. South Africa supports terrorism when it defends Hamas's crimes.

He then turned to the South African representative, amid interjections aimed at interrupting his speech, and said, "Do you know that when you call Hamas terrorists "political prisoners," you are defending Hamas murderers who massacred, murdered, and raped the citizens of Israel on October 7?"

Palestinian who falsely warned of terror attacks arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 06:04 PM
Red Cross hasn't delivered supplies to Gaza Strip in three months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 05:10 PM
Anti-tank missiles fired at northern Israel, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 04:21 PM
Israeli forces arrest senior Hamas terrorist in West Bank town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 03:54 PM
Russia says it scrambled fighter jet as US bombers approached border
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 03:25 PM
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres comments on Gaza aid delivery method
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 01:40 PM
IDF, Shin Bet operate in western Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 01:06 PM
Pope Francis condemns shooting attack in Russia
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 12:52 PM
Israel takes step forward in hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 12:25 PM
Shots fired from a passing car in the West Bank, near Emanuel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 12:20 PM
Ukraine hits two Russian landing ships in strike on Crimea
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 10:46 AM
Russia concert hall to be restored after deadly rampage
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 10:02 AM
Two Hamas officials arrested at Shifa hospital - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 08:07 AM
IDF soldier falls in battle in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 06:02 AM
Alleged Israeli airstrikes target the Damascus area - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 01:24 AM