UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages, enact ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The UN Security Council is set to meet in New York at 10:00 A.M. EST to vote on a resolution regarding the breach of international law in hostage-taking and a call for the immediate release of those from Gaza, Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan stated on Monday. 

The resolution was submitted by the ten non-permanent member states of the council, the resolution calls for a ceasefire for a period of time during the month of Ramadan.

Erdan is expected to make a speech attacking the resolution for continuing to refuse to condemn Hamas's attack on October 7.



