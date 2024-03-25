UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages, enact ceasefire

The UN Security Council is set to meet in New York at 10:00 A.M. EST to vote on a resolution regarding the breach of international law in hostage-taking and a call for the immediate release of those from Gaza, Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan stated on Monday.

The resolution was submitted by the ten non-permanent member states of the council, the resolution calls for a ceasefire for a period of time during the month of Ramadan.

Erdan is expected to make a speech attacking the resolution for continuing to refuse to condemn Hamas's attack on October 7.