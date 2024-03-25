Jerusalem Post
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting

Updated: MARCH 25, 2024 17:23

Sara Netanyahu and the head of the Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, held a secret and unusual meeting in recent weeks to discuss efforts to release the hostages being held by Hamas, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Michaeli also offered to serve as a representative of the state to improve relations with the US Democratic Party, according to Ynet. Michaeli also offered to provide a “safety net” to the Netanyahu government and not to work to take it down, according to the reports, although sources close to Michaeli denied that this was the case.

