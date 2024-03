The IDF attacked a terrorist squad and military structure belonging to Hezbollah, the IDF announced on Monday.

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked military structures in Meiss Ej Jabal in southern Lebanon. The fighter jets detected terrorists inside a military post, and directed an attack on the post, eliminating the terrorists within.

On Monday, rocket launches were detected coming from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF attacked the source of fire.

This is a developing story.