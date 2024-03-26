Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Part of Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after report of ship impact

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 26, 2024 09:40

Police said on Tuesday that the Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed, and workers may be in the river after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times reported, while Fox Baltimore said it had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

"All lanes closed in both directions for the incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.

Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to meet officals in Tehran
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 08:08 AM
IAF jets target Hezbollah military buildings in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 07:33 AM
UK airdrops 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:38 AM
Blinken told Israel's Gallant that alternatives exist to Rafah invasion
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:02 AM
Alerts sound in Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 12:08 AM
Gunshot fired at house in Gush Etzion, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:32 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist squad in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:16 PM
UN says ‘settler-colonialist’ Israel committing genocide in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 09:50 PM
South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 09:05 PM
Putin: Moscow attack fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:50 PM
Moscow attackers briefly entered Turkey to renew Russian res. permits
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:04 PM
US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as 'Kremlin propaganda'
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:58 PM
Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:22 PM
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
France to mobilize more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:29 PM