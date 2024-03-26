Part of Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after report of ship impact

Police said on Tuesday that the Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed, and workers may be in the river after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times reported, while Fox Baltimore said it had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

A bridge collapsed in the US state of Maryland after a ship collided with itThe 3 km long Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the water overnight after a cargo ship collided with it, Fox Baltimore reported on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/d6xqmEFbXN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 26, 2024

"All lanes closed in both directions for the incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

MAJOR BALTIMORE TRAFFIC ALERT: AVOID I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene. Use I-95 or I-895. #baltraffic #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.

Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.