World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike - report

World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 26, 2024 16:16

The World Health Organization said that one of its staff members was killed in an airstrike in Syria on Tuesday.

Emad Shehab, an engineer in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday when his building was hit during a series of airstrikes across the area, WHO said. Shehab worked as WHO's focal point for water, sanitation, and hygiene in the city.

"His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

