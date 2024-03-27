Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish relief agency presents two ships to take aid direct to Gaza

By REUTERS

Turkish aid agency Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) presented two new vessels on Wednesday meant to take aid directly to Gaza where Palestinians face famine almost six months into Israel's devastating military campaign.

IHH Chairman Bulent Yildirim inspected the new ships, purchased for a Gaza aid project dubbed "International Freedom Flotilla", in Istanbul's port and said that one of the vessels, the Anadolu (Anatolia), had a capacity of 5,500 tons.

It was not immediately known when the ships would depart for Gaza or where or how they would deliver aid once there. Turkey has so far sent its aid to Gaza through neighboring Egypt.

In 2010, the IHH sent a vessel to Gaza, the Mavi Marmara, in an attempt to breach an Israeli blockade; it was intercepted by the Israeli military in a deadly offshore raid which touched off a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

State Dept says US does not believe hostage negotiations are over
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 07:09 PM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist who launched rocket onto Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:57 PM
IDF Givati fighter killed in southern Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:43 PM
Israel advances bill to close hostile broadcasters, including Al Jazeera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:12 PM
Economy Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman dies age 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:51 PM
Israel's war cabinet to meet later tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:02 PM
IDF kills terrorist who planned infiltration into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 04:55 PM
US, UK place new sanctions on Hamas-related groups
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 04:50 PM
One killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 04:30 PM
IDF detects Hezbollah aircraft in Israel's North, incident investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:27 PM
Iraqi state media reports 5-year gas supply deal with Iran
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 03:23 PM
Opposition head Yair Lapid becomes a grandfather at 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:18 PM
Russia detains members of banned religious organization
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:23 PM
Russian investigators to study probe Western involvement in 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:21 PM
IDF forces in Jenin refugee camp, according to Palestinian report
By MAARIV
03/27/2024 01:23 AM