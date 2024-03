Netanya police officers raided an underground parking lot and uncovered a cache of weapons on Wednesday, to which they promptly arrested three residents of the city who are under suspicion of possessing weapons illegally, Walla reported.

The suspects were caught by Netanya police detectives at the end of a chase throughout the city.

Weapons found in the underground lot included an M4 type weapon and cartridges, a gun, six grenades, an explosive mortar, and ammunition.

This is a developing story.