Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia reports surge in foreign investments for Q4 2023

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows, hitting 13.1 billion Saudi riyals ($3.49 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Saudi General Authority of Statistics reported on Thursday. This marks a robust 16% growth from the third quarter's 11 billion Saudi riyals.

The report also highlighted a rise in FDI outflows to about 6 billion Saudi riyals, up 17.6% from the previous quarter, indicating an active global investment strategy by Saudi entities. Moreover, the total FDI inflows saw a 16.6% increase, reaching around 19 billion Saudi riyals in the last quarter of 2023, compared to 16 billion Saudi riyals in the third quarter.

This financial uptick aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader economic goals, underlining the success of its initiatives to attract more international capital as part of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil dependency. These figures reflect the kingdom's ongoing efforts to create a more investor-friendly environment, drawing global businesses and entrepreneurs to its burgeoning market.

White House says it's 'too soon' to judge new PA government
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/28/2024 05:19 PM
Israel carries out strikes near Syria's Damascus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 05:17 PM
Moshe Gafni on IDF haredi draft: No future without Torah studies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 05:14 PM
Russia blames Ukrainians for concert hall terror attack
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 05:01 PM
Israel's war cabinet to convene Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 04:01 PM
Fire erupts near Beit She'an, northern Israel, due to rocket shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 03:26 PM
Palestinian suspect arrested for driving through West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 12:15 PM
Kremlin says questions about the missing after concert attack are for in
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 11:50 AM
Protesters arrested for blocking Gaza Strip humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 11:41 AM
Russia and Myanmar plan over 50 joint military activities in 2024 - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:37 AM
Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:29 AM
Russia says NATO is preparing allies for conflict with Moscow
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 06:39 AM
Three arrested after weapons discovered in Netanya parking lot
By EREZ HAREL
03/28/2024 02:55 AM
US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 01:12 AM
At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 08:17 PM