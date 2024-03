IDF and Shin Bet troops arrested during an overnight operation six suspects in the West Bank, the military said on Friday.

Suspect Omer Abu Halal, affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was arrested in Nur Shams in the West Bank.

The military said he had been involved in shooting attacks and preparing explosive devices aimed at harming IDF soldiers and Israelis.

Five additional suspects were arrested and taken for questioning.