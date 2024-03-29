Jerusalem Post
Russian prosecutors request the queen of Soviet pop be labeled as a 'foreign agent'

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 29, 2024 15:23

Russian prosecutors have asked the justice ministry to label Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, as a "foreign agent," the state RIA news agency reported.

Pugacheva, 74, a Soviet and then post-Soviet icon, has criticized the war in Ukraine.

She is one of Russia's most famous people - known across generations for hits such as the 1982 song "Million Scarlet Roses" and the 1978 film "The Woman who Sings."

Pugacheva has in the past been feted by both President Vladimir Putin and his predecessor Boris Yeltsin. When Mikhail Gorbachev died in 2022, she praised the last Soviet leader for allowing freedom and rejecting violence.

