Mossad head will fly to Qatar, Shin Bet chief to Egypt, PMO confirms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday that the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, will fly to Qatar, and Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, will fly with a delegation to Egypt.

The PM's office said, "On the issue of the negotiations for the release of the hostages, the prime minister spoke with the head of the Mossad and the head of the Shin Bet and authorized delegations on their behalf to go to Doha and Cairo in the upcoming days, to continue negotiations."

Hamas had informed mediators on the hostage deal that it would maintain its original position regarding a ceasefire, Reuters reported on Monday. This includes requiring the withdrawal of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip, returning Palestinians to their homes, and exchanging prisoners.

Hamas's response comes after Israel agreed on Saturday to a compromise proposed by the US regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released and was waiting for the terror group's response.

Deal agreed upon by Israel

According to Israeli media on Sunday, citing Israeli officials, Israel reportedly agreed to release some 700-800 Palestinian prisoners in return for 40 hostages. Hamas supporters take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza in Hebron, West Bank, December 1, 2023 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

It should be noted that it was already indicated earlier that Hamas would reject the US-proposed plan, which included concessions from Israel.

According to Al-Mayadeen channel, sources familiar with the details of the talks said that "Hamas is inclined to reject the proposal." According to the sources, "The occupation, with its extremist government, is not interested in reaching an agreement and its discussions are not serious. What is being done is an attempt to buy time, and we are facing a deadlock."

A senior Hamas official stated earlier in the week, "The occupation’s response did not respond to any of the basic demands of our people and our resistance: (a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced, and a real exchange of prisoners)," he added, "So far Israel does not provide guarantees of its seriousness regarding the peace of the Palestinian people."