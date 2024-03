IDF fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terror infrastructures in three areas in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Targets included A-Taibe, Naqoura, and Kfar Hanin. Just as reports of Israeli strikes on these targets were released, sirens sounded in Israel's north as a result of a possible hostile aircraft intrusion.

Earlier that day, rocket launches were detected towards several areas in Israel's north, to which the IDF attacked the sources of the launches.