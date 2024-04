IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operated in the West Bank overnight, during which they raided the home of the terrorist who stabbed three people in Gan Yavne on Sunday night, the IDF stated on Monday.

Over the course of the operations in the West Bank, the Israeli forces arrested nine wanted individuals.

Since October 7, 3,600 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, the IDF added. Around 1,600 of this number are associated with Hamas.