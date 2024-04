Former president Reuven Rivlin called on the government to declare elections in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet on Tuesday.

"The one who is sure that he is leading the country, what's the issue? Let him go to elections and show everyone, the whole country, that the people of Israel is what he wants," said Rivlin. "I for sure think that today is the time to go to the people, not for a referendum, rather for the existence of the nation [we should] go to a referendum AKA elections."