Eilat Mayor to Netanyahu: 'There must not be an additional threat on Eilat'

Mayor of Eilat, Eli Lankri, sent a letter on Wednesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, voicing his concerns regarding the security situation in Israel's southern city.

"A sovereign country cannot allow an additional permanent front that threatens the city of Eilat," he stated, adding that Eilat's port and businesses have completely shut down.

"I believe and hope that the government Knows what she's doing."

Earlier this week, a hostile aircraft infiltrated from Jordan into the city and caused damage to a building.