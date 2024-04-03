IDF, Shin Bet arrest Hamas, PIJ terrorists in targeted operation in Shifa Hospital

IDF and Shin Bet troops, led by Division 162, arrested many terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The terrorists arrested by the Shin Bet were part of Hamas's military intelligence and transmitted important information for the continuation of the war.

Among those arrested was the deputy head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit and deputy head of the media department in Hamas's military intelligence, Ashraf Ibrahim Samur.

In his interrogation, Samur said many Hamas branches operated from the hospital, such as the military, intelligence, interior, security, and administration.