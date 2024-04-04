Jerusalem Post
US and Jordan conduct joint aid drop in northern Gaza

By HANNAH SARISOHN

On Wednesday night Cent Com said it conducted a combined humanitarian assistance aid drop into Gaza with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, according to a Cent Com post on X. 

Cent Com said the food was provided by Jordan and the airplanes were American. 

The US said it dropped over 38k meal kits into Northern Gaza on Wednesday; however, during the mission approximately four bundles landed in the sea. 

Last week, more than 10 Palestinians died by drowning while trying to reach aid that had landed in the water. 

Cent Com said it does not access civilian harm or infrastructure damage. 

