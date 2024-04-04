IDF intel. analysis chief from Oct. 7 resigning due to cancer diagnosis

IDF Intelligence Analysis Chief Brig. Gen. Amit Saar, considered by some the official most responsible for not foreseeing the October 7 invasion by Hamas, on Thursday announced that he was resigning immediately due to a cancerous growth.

According to the IDF, Saar started to feel seriously ill a few weeks ago and was finally diagnosed with the cancer recently and updated the IDF that he must resign to undergo treatment.

In mid-March, Saar told a closed military intelligence conference that he would resign from his post upon publication of the IDF's impending probe of the October 7 failures, which is set for June.

Saar is the most senior Israeli official to date to resign, although IDF sources said that he was due to finish his role anyway over the summer.

Former IDF intelligence analysis chief Itai Brun, who had the role from 2011-2015, has replaced Saar on an emergency and temporary basis for the coming months until the IDF considers the issue of a permanent replacement. Head of the Israel Defense Forces' Military Intelligence Research Department, Brig. Gen. Amit Saar speaks at a conference of the Gazit Institute in Tel Aviv, November 5, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Who will take on the role permanently?

A permanent replacement will be controversial because some political officials will oppose the current IDF high command choosing such a key replacement when some of those high command officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi halevi are themselves expected to resign sometime in 2024

Previously, the top intelligence officer in the Southern Command, Col. "A," as well as a mid-level IDF intelligence major, resigned on October 7. The IDF Col. also resigned due to an inappropriate romantic relationship with a subordinate.

At higher levels, Halevi, IDF Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar all previously hinted several months ago that they would resign but never gave a timeframe, and since then, some have speculated that one or more of them may try to stay on given that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing to stay on.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant previously went further than Netanyahu, who denied any responsibility for October 7 by taking some responsibility but not hinting at whether he would resign.

Saar's mid-March statement came only hours after IDF Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus called on the country's leaders to be "worthy" of the many IDF soldiers' sacrifices falling in battle.

Until October 7, Saar was considered a brilliant analyst who had correctly predicted various trends with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

Saar also sent Netanyahu four letters warning that Israeli adversaries might more aggressively attack Israel due to the defense establishment being weakened by the judicial overhaul debate initiated by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu ignored most of the letters, and the fourth letter was due to be sent to him shortly after October 7.

Saar's announcement and the June probe results could set off a wider round of resignations.