IDF Research Department head to resign after conclusion of October 7 probe - report

The head of the IDF Research Department, Amit Sa'ar, said on Wednesday that he will resign from his positions after investigations into the IDF's failure in the October 7 massacre, KAN reported.

Sa'ar made these statements to the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the commander of Unit 8200. He is expected to finish his position in the summer. However, due to the war, his replacement has not yet been appointed.

The report said the military investigation into the events of October 7 began about a week ago and is expected to be completed in about three months.