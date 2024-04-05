Police arrest eight for chants supporting Hamas on Temple Mount

Israel Police arrested four residents of east Jerusalem and four residents of northern Israel for chanting in support of Hamas and inciting violence on the Temple Mount during dawn prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning, the last Friday of Ramadan, according to a police statement.

Footage published by Palestinian media showed a group crowding in front of the Dome of the Rock after the dawn prayers, chanting slogans glorifying Hamas and calling "in spirit and blood we will redeem you al-Aqsa."

"Those vile instigators and supporters of terrorism are residents of the State of Israel who are taking advantage of a religious occasion and using a holy place of prayer for incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists," said Israel Police. "Those people place a very big stain on the Muslim residents of Israel, and we call on everyone who opposes terrorism and incitement to terrorism - to act to prevent similar incidents in a holy place."