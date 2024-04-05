Herzi Halevi to reprimand commander of IDF Southern Command over WCK killings

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has decided to reprimand IDF Southern Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman over the accidental killing of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

This comes after an independent investigation was conducted by Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yoav Harevi, into the killings, found that the WCK had coordinated with the IDF correctly in advance.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari explaining the findings of investigation into the incident in which seven employees of the WCK humanitarian aid organization were killed, (CREDIT: IDF spokesperson's unit)

According to Hagari, the findings showed that IDF troops misidentified and misclassified the vehicles, leading to the strike.

This was the result of "internal failures," which led to critical information not being sent down the chain of command.

The soldiers believed that the vehicles were being used by Hamas and had no idea they were WCK, according to the investigation. A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in the central Gaza Strip April 2, 2024. (credit: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters)

Hagari also said that the cameras used to track the vehicle did not identify the WCK logo on the roof due to it being visible at night.

"This tragic mistake could and should have been prevented," Hagari said. "This was a grave mistake. Caused by serious operational failures."

The strikes were conducted outside of standard operational protocols.

Disciplinary action

Upon receiving the report, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ordered several disciplinary actions to be taken immediately.

The brigade fire support commander, a major, was dismissed immediately, as was the brigade chief of staff, a colonel.

The division commander, Yaron Finkelman, and the brigade commander will also be formally reprimanded, although Hagari does not specify what form this will take.

Finkleman has been in charge of the Southern Command throughout the war, he was appointed to the position on July 9 2023.

Finkelman has been a significant force in operations in Gaza throughout the war, including the recent raid on al-Shifa hospital.