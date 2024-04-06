Hostage Elad Katzir murdered, body returned to Israel

Gaza hostage Elad Katzir's sister announced on Saturday that he was murdered in Hamas captivity over the past few days.

Her announcement also claimed that his body was returned to Israel late last night.

Body found in Khan Younis

In a joint message from the IDF and the Shin Bet, they announced that according to credible intelligence sources, Katzir was murdered by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). His body was recovered on Friday in Khan Younis by IDF commando soldiers from the Egoz unit.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed Katzir's death on X Saturday afternoon.

גופתו של החטוף אלעד קציר ז״ל, אשר על פי מידע מודיעיני נרצח בשבי על ידי ארגון הטרור גא״פ, חולצה הלילה מחאן יונס במבצע של עוצבת הקומנדו בהכוונת שב"כ ואמ״ן והוחזרה לשטח מדינת ישראל. גופתו אותרה באמצעות מידע מודיעיני של אמ״ן ושב״כ וזיהוי מדויק של יחידת אגוז.לאחר הליך זיהוי שבוצע… — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) April 6, 2024

Following identification processes by the IDF and the Shin Bet, his death was announced to the family. Hannah Katzir, one of the hostages released by Hamas back to Israel on Friday night. (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Elad was kidnapped on October 7 alongside his mother Hanna Katzir, who was returned during a hostage deal on November 24. His father Avraham, was murdered by Hamas on October 7.