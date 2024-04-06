IDF finds combat equipment in West Bank, seven wanted individuals arrested

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operated on Friday night to arrest seven wanted individuals in the West Bank, the IDF stated.

In the village of Dir Zamat in the Judea Division, IDF soldiers discovered and confiscated numerous combat means hidden in the area, including rifles and ammunition. In Nablus in the Samaria Division, Beit Aroosh, and the village of Dura in the Judea Division, forces arrested four wanted individuals.

Further, on Friday night, a report was received of terrorists throwing Molotov cocktails in the Azoun Junction area in the Ephraim Division. IDF soldiers rushed to the scene and found an explosive device alongside Molotov cocktails.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated combat means were transferred for further handling by security forces. No injuries were reported among Israeli personnel.

So far, about 3,700 wanted individuals have been arrested since the beginning of the war in the West Bank. About 1,600 of this number are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.