Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF finds combat equipment in West Bank, seven wanted individuals arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operated on Friday night to arrest seven wanted individuals in the West Bank, the IDF stated.

In the village of Dir Zamat in the Judea Division, IDF soldiers discovered and confiscated numerous combat means hidden in the area, including rifles and ammunition. In Nablus in the Samaria Division, Beit Aroosh, and the village of Dura in the Judea Division, forces arrested four wanted individuals.

Further, on Friday night, a report was received of terrorists throwing Molotov cocktails in the Azoun Junction area in the Ephraim Division. IDF soldiers rushed to the scene and found an explosive device alongside Molotov cocktails.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated combat means were transferred for further handling by security forces. No injuries were reported among Israeli personnel.

So far, about 3,700 wanted individuals have been arrested since the beginning of the war in the West Bank. About 1,600 of this number are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Boy in critical condition after being forgotten in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:42 PM
Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:52 PM
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 04:25 PM
Seven children killed by explosive near Syria's Daraa, state media repor
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:20 PM
Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since 10/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:12 PM
Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 10:29 AM
Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel airstrike
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 07:19 AM
US, Japan, Australia, Philippines to hold maritime cooperative activity
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 05:21 AM
Two dead in new Russian strike on Kharkiv, injures seven
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:55 AM
Earthquake aftershock felt in New York City
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:33 AM
Suspected Attempted Attack on Route 55 near Karnei Shomron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 12:14 AM
Biden warns Netanyahu of less support if direction doesn't change in war
By BARAK RAVID
04/06/2024 12:08 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Tonga Islands
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 12:00 AM