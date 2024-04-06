Hostage families: 'Netanyahu torpedoes a deal and the hostages die in captivity'

Hostage families slammed PM Benjamin Netanyahu and said that he abandoned the hostages while selling delusions regarding Rafah, Maariv reported on Saturday.

"Netanyahu torpedoes a deal, and the hostages die in captivity. We continue to act for [Netanyahu's] immediate removal," the families of the Israeli hostages in Gaza said in a statement at Shaar Begin. "Even Biden sees that [he] torpedoes and sells delusions regarding Rafah and abandons the hostages, contrary to his cabinet partners' stance. We spoke with Likud members who do not understand why he surrendered to Ben Gvir and Smotrich."