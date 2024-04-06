Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostage families: 'Netanyahu torpedoes a deal and the hostages die in captivity'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hostage families slammed PM Benjamin Netanyahu and said that he abandoned the hostages while selling delusions regarding Rafah, Maariv reported on Saturday.

"Netanyahu torpedoes a deal, and the hostages die in captivity. We continue to act for [Netanyahu's] immediate removal," the families of the Israeli hostages in Gaza said in a statement at Shaar Begin. "Even Biden sees that [he] torpedoes and sells delusions regarding Rafah and abandons the hostages, contrary to his cabinet partners' stance. We spoke with Likud members who do not understand why he surrendered to Ben Gvir and Smotrich."

Security forces thwart potential Jerusalem stabbing attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 08:08 PM
Vessel was targeted approx. 61NM southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah - Ambrey
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 08:04 PM
UNICEF chairperson says more than 13 thousand Gazan children dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:39 PM
Opposition leader Yair Lapid set to depart for US visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:05 PM
Israeli forces operate in West Bank, make arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:50 PM
Young child dies after being forgotten in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:42 PM
Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:52 PM
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 04:25 PM
Seven children killed by explosive near Syria's Daraa, state media repor
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:20 PM
Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since 10/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:12 PM
Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 10:29 AM
Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel airstrike
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 07:19 AM
US, Japan, Australia, Philippines to hold maritime cooperative activity
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 05:21 AM