Israeli security forces thwarted a potential stabbing attack by a 17-year-old Palestinian in the Old City area of Jerusalem, the Israel Police stated on Saturday evening.

The Palestinian youth was found with a large knife in his possession.

An initial investigation by Shalem police officers suggested that the 17-year-old intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

The suspect, a resident of Bir Zeit, was transferred to the central unit of the Jerusalem District for questioning.