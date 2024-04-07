Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Six months after October 7: UN's Guterres says 'Nothing can justify horror unleashed by Hamas'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that "the 7th of October is a day of pain for Israel and the world" in a post on X marking the six-month anniversary of the October 7th massacre on Sunday morning.

"The United Nations and I personally mourn with Israelis for the 1,200 people, including many women and children, who were killed in cold blood," said Guterres. "Nothing can justify the horror unleashed by Hamas on October 7th."

The UN secretary general added that he condemns "the use of sexual violence, torture, injuring, and kidnapping of civilians, the firing of rockets towards civilian targets, and the use of human shields" and called for the "unconditional release of all the hostages."

Guterres has come under fire repeatedly throughout the war for his focus on condemning Israel and for comments concerning the October 7 massacre, including comments made just two weeks after the massacre in which he stressed that the attack "did not happen in a vacuum."

War cabinet will convene on Sunday before Egypt delegation leaves
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 10:31 PM
Two IDF soldiers critically wounded in Gaza were evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 09:39 PM
German military vessel intercepts Houthi missile in Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 09:18 PM
Ofer Cassif slams Israel's PM for abandoning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 08:39 PM
Security forces thwart potential Jerusalem stabbing attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 08:08 PM
UNICEF chairperson says more than 13 thousand Gazan children dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:39 PM
Families of the hostages slam PM Benjamin Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:19 PM
Opposition leader Yair Lapid set to depart for US visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:05 PM
Israeli forces operate in West Bank, make arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:50 PM
Young child dies after being forgotten in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:42 PM
Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:52 PM
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 04:25 PM
Seven children killed by explosive near Syria's Daraa, state media repor
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:20 PM
Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since 10/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM