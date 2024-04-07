IDF announces names of four soldiers who fell in battle in southern Gaza

Four IDF soldiers serving in the Oz Brigade fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said Sunday morning.

The soldiers were identified as Capt. Ido Baruch, 21, from Tel Mond, a squad commander in the commando training school who served in the Egoz Unit; Sgt. Amitai Even Shoshan, 20, from Azriel, who was undergoing training in the commando training school; Sgt. Reef Harush, 20, from Kibbutz Ramat David, who was undergoing training in the commando training school; and Sgt. Ilai Zair, 20, from Keidar who was undergoing training in the commando training school.