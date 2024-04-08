Israeli arrested on suspicion of calling for assassination of Netanyahu

A man from central Israel was arrested by the Shin Bet and the cyber unit of Israel Police's Lahav 433 on suspicion of publishing content on Telegram inciting terrorism and calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Shin Bet and police said on Monday.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday after an undercover investigation conducted by the Shin Bet and police.

The suspect has been released to house arrest and the evidence in his case has been transferred to the prosecutor's office to examine charges against him.

"Israel Police with the assistance of the Shin Bet will continue to act in a determined and uncompromising manner to eradicate incitement to violence and terrorism in the physical world and cyberspace," said the police and Shin Bet.