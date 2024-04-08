Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli arrested on suspicion of calling for assassination of Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A man from central Israel was arrested by the Shin Bet and the cyber unit of Israel Police's Lahav 433 on suspicion of publishing content on Telegram inciting terrorism and calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Shin Bet and police said on Monday.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday after an undercover investigation conducted by the Shin Bet and police.

The suspect has been released to house arrest and the evidence in his case has been transferred to the prosecutor's office to examine charges against him.

"Israel Police with the assistance of the Shin Bet will continue to act in a determined and uncompromising manner to eradicate incitement to violence and terrorism in the physical world and cyberspace," said the police and Shin Bet.

Condition of soldier wounded in shooting attack improves
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 04:18 PM
Iranian internet experiencing disruptions throughout country - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 03:55 PM
PM appoints Brig.-Gen. Roman Gofman as Military Secretary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 02:25 PM
Air Canada flights to return to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 01:54 PM
Iran's foreign minister continues regional tour with Syria
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 09:17 AM
Israel to cooperate with external investigation into WCK killings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 08:03 AM
ICJ to discuss Nicaragua demand that Germany stop Israel arms shipments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 07:09 AM
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, BBC reports
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 06:54 AM
Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 05:38 AM
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 11:53 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 10:09 PM
Iraq to send 10 million liters of fuel to Gaza
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 09:18 PM
Gazans returning to Khan Yunis refugee camp - media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 06:59 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military compound in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 06:56 PM
US military destroys missile in Houthi-controlled Yemen, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 06:41 PM