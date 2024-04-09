All Holocaust survivors in Israel to receive 220 Euros 'solidarity payment'

Holocaust survivors in Israel will receive a one time payment from a 25 million Euro fund to support them during the Israel-Hamas War, the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) and the Authority for Holocaust Survivors announced on Tuesday morning.

The Solidarity for Israel Fund (SFI) from the German government will be divided among 113,000 survivors recognized by the German government.

The Claims Conference had already begun to allocate the one-time payment of €220 in March, and said it would continue to send the payments to eligible people over the next few months. Heirs are not eligible for the fund, but those that received the Iron Sword Fund in December to survivors evacuated from their home are still entitled to the payment.

“Supporting Holocaust survivors is always our number one concern," said Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor. "Immediately following the horrific attacks of October 7, we began working to ensure every survivor was first safe, then secure in a location where they could be comfortable, and to ensure that they have financial support while the conflict continues. Homes are destroyed, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel November 2, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

A symbol of German solidarity

This additional symbolic acknowledgment payment by Germany to Holocaust survivors in Israel is a message of solidarity.”

Deputy Transport Minister Uri Maklev said that the Authority of Holocaust Survivors Rights has been in communication with Holocaust survivors that had been evacuated from areas impacted by the current war.

"With the outbreak of the war, the government of Germany stood in touch with The Authority of Holocaust Survivors Rights in the Prime Minister's Office, to understand how they can assist survivors in Israel, and their unique needs," said Maklev. "

The cooperation with The Claims Conference is blessed as it empowers the assistance and help that survivors receive. The total grant of 25 million EURO to survivors is designated for immediate help and relief. Beyond that, this grant carries a statement of identifying with each one of the survivors in Israel."