Some 79 years after the genocide against global Jewry ended, there are 245,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors still alive as of August 2023, according to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany in a report published on January 23 under the title Global Demographic Report on Jewish Holocaust Survivors. The survivors were identified through outreach efforts made by the Hardship Fund Supplemental payments, funds made available to those recognized as survivors of the Holocaust by the Claims Conference’s and Germany’s criteria.

The definition of a 'survivor' was made to include not only European Jewry who were forced to live in work camps, concentration camps or ghettos but also those who were forced to flee or live in hiding - which includes Jewish individuals who were persecuted in North Africa, that is, in Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

The definition of who is a survivor remains contentious, as Israel recognizes Jews who lived in Iraq as eligible for certain benefits while the German government and Claims Claims Conference don’t. Therefore, the number of survivors is only reflective of the Claims Conference's definition and may vary somewhat depending on criteria changes.

Gideon Taylor, President of the Claims Claims Conference, said, “The data we have amassed, not only tells us how many and where survivors are, it clearly indicates that most survivors are at a period of life where their need for care and services is growing. Now is the time to double down on our attention on this waning population. Now is when they need us the most.”

How old are the survivors now?

The survivors are in the age range of 77-100 years old, with the report including individuals who were in utero and born in 1946 within the statistics. The median age of survivors is 86 years. Israeli soldiers look up at pictures of victims of the Holocaust at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre, ahead of the Holocaust Remembrance Day starting this evening, at the Hall of Names, in Jerusalem April 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Most of the survivors (75%) still alive now had been children aged between 3-12 years in 1945.

Children had the slimmest chance of survival, according to the report, with a total of 1.5 million having been killed by the Nazis. Many survived by hiding their Jewish identity, which created a unique type of trauma, according to the report.

Unmentioned in the report are the Jewish children taken in by the Church during the Holocaust, who went unreturned to the Jewish community. Brown University’s article ‘The Vatican’s Role in the Finaly Children’s Kidnapping Case’ explicitly mentions two Jewish French boys, Robert and Gérald Finaly, who were held by a Catholic woman during the Holocaust for their safety. Rejecting the murdered parents' wishes, the woman refused to return the Finaly brothers to Jewish living relatives. This highlights that there are cases where Jewish survivors may not even know they are such, having been adopted and raised with an alternative identity.

The majority are women (61%), which is expected as women generally have longer lives than men, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Sered Holocaust Museum (credit: @MarkDavidPod )

Financial support for survivors

Signifying a growing need for care expenditure, the report found that 20% of survivors were now aged over 90 years old. In light of this, the Claims Conference anticipates a growth from 40% in the number of individuals making fund requests from the Claims Conference’s grant funds. Since 2020, there has been an average of 28,000 new requests annually made for care. The growth in requests is reportedly due to the population aging and the impact of inflated costs of care. In addition, the report lists the emotional impact of Hamas’s October 7 attack, the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons survivors may require additional funds.

The total funds allocated in 2023 exceeded records, with USD $812.7 million being paid out, an increase of nearly USD $100 million from 2022.

A total of 81% of survivors had received at least 1 payment from the Claims Conference in 2023. An additional 9% were receiving payments from either Israel or Germany, thanks to negotiations made by the Claims Conference.

Where are the survivors living now?

Nearly half (47%) of survivors were born in the USSR, a further 22% were born in Eastern Europe and 10% were originally from Western Europe. Over 1 in 5 of the survivors were born in North Africa. A small number, unrecognized in percentages, were born outside the above regions like Shanghai.

While Holocaust survivors are now spread across 90 different countries, 49% reside within Israel. The number in this report is less than the 147,199 survivors reportedly living in Israel by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority on Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2023, which could be due to Israel’s differing defining criteria.

A further 18% of the survivors live in Western Europe, with half of those living in France.

Matching the European continent, 18% of Holocaust reside in North America with most of those (16%) living in the United States. Nearly 40% of survivors housed within the US live in New York.

37% of survivors from the Soviet Union now live in Israel, with 24% taking up residence in North America. Those who fled the Soviet Union are also more likely to live in poverty and in worse health, the report found.

Russia is currently home to 18,200 survivors and Ukraine home to 7,400.

Compensation for victims

Following negotiations between Germany and the Claims Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the report found 40% of survivors were receiving monthly payments from Germany as compensation for their trauma and lost years.

An additional 62% received at least one payment under the Hardship Fund Supplemental Program.

While the report states “No amount of compensation could ever make good the destruction of human life, communities and culture,” it does describe the funds as “a measure of justice.”

Germany has now paid over USD $90 billion in compensatory funds. Other countries, such as Austria, have also provided compensation to survivors.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference, said, “The numbers in this report are interesting, but it is also important to look past the numbers to see the individuals they represent. These are Jews who were born into a world that wanted to see them murdered. They endured the atrocities of the Holocaust in their youth and were forced to rebuild an entire life out of the ashes of the camps and ghettos that ended their families and communities. The data forces us to accept the reality that Holocaust survivors won’t be with us forever, indeed, we have already lost most survivors.”

Michael Berenbaum, Distinguished Professor of Jewish Studies at American Jewish University, said, “This clear and comprehensive report highlights important data analysis across many disparate compensation and social welfare programs as only the Claims Conference can do. It also demonstrates that even as the number of survivors decreased day by day, the needs of those who are still alive only increases. At the same time, it illustrates that we have many countries with only a handful of these extraordinary individuals still gracing our world, underscoring the urgency of learning from their survival and resilience. This is it, this is our last chance to recognize them, to celebrate them and to learn from them. We should all be asking ourselves what we are doing to make that happen before it is too late.”

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany

Founded in 1951, the Claims Conference has represented survivors in their battle for justice. Regularly negotiating with Germany, they have founded a number of compensation programs that provide direct payments to survivors globally, providing grants to over 300 social service agencies worldwide.

In addition to financial support, the Claims Conference ensures that survivors receive home care, food, medicine, transportation and socialization.

Dani Dayan, Yad Vashem Chairman stated, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Claims Conference for compiling this crucial report about Holocaust survivors today. This demographic study is a warning to me, highlighting the current demographic state of Holocaust survivors globally. It underlines the urgency of our work to continue gathering and researching the testimonies and names of these remarkable individuals before the survivor generation disappears. May their presence continue to strengthen our resolve to shape a better future."