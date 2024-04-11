Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former Cornell University student pleads guilty to making threats against Jews

By REUTERS

A former Cornell University student has pleaded guilty to posting online threats, including of death and violence, against Jewish students on campus, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Patrick Dai, 21, was charged late last year for making online threats against Jewish students at the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York.

US government officials and civil society advocates have warned about rising threats against American Jews, Muslims, and Arabs since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza war on Oct. 7.

As part of his guilty plea, Dai admitted that on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, he threatened to bomb, stab, and rape Jews on the Cornell section of an online discussion forum.

The Justice Department said Dai's threats "caused widespread panic and fear" in Cornell's Jewish community.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12. Dai faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution to victims, and a maximum of three years of supervised release, according to the Justice Department. A contact for Dai could not immediately be reached.

US President Joe Biden has condemned rising antisemitism and Islamophobia since Oct. 7, when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200, according to Israeli tallies, and sparking Israel's offensive in Hamas-governed Gaza that has killed more than 33,000, according to the Gaza health ministry.

CentCom drops more than 50k meals into Northern Gaza on Wednesday
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/11/2024 12:49 AM
Iran suspends air traffic over Tehran from midnight local time
By REUTERS
04/11/2024 12:41 AM
Hamas insists to determine names of hostages to be released
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/10/2024 11:42 PM
Russia's UN official call for immediate Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 11:38 PM
Israel Air Force strikes targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 11:17 PM
Germany's Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Tehran
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:30 PM
US OKs potential sale of information systems to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:22 PM
Turkey-US discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Turkish source says
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:01 PM
US House blocks controversial domestic surveillance bill
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 09:31 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 09:07 PM
Yemen's Houthis target four vessels in Gulf of Aden, spokesman says
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 07:44 PM
Gantz: 'We will enter Rafah and go back to Khan Yunis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 05:28 PM
Hamas unable to locate 40 Israeli hostages for first stage of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:31 PM
IDF signs destruction order for West Bank homes of Ra'anana attackers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:16 PM
More than 97,000 people evacuated as floods hit Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 02:30 PM