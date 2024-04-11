Blinken tells Gallant US will stand with israel against any threat by Iran and its proxies

In a phone call Wednesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Israel’s plans for improving humanitarian deconfliction and expressed the US expects Israel to act quickly, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ support for Israel’s security and made clear that the U.S. will stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies,” Miller said

Blinken and Gallant also discussed the ongoing negotiation efforts to secure the release of all hostages through and agreement for an immediate ceasefire, Miller said.

The State Department said Blinken welcomed Israel’s recent announcements of urgent steps to facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and to improve humanitarian deconfliction and coordination, reiterating that incidents such as the strike on World Central Kitchen workers must never reoccur.

Miller said, “The Secretary emphasized that the United States expects Israel to quickly implement its commitments on humanitarian assistance and deconfliction and that those commitments must be sustained over time.”