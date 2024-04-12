UN refugee chief says outflow of Gazans into Egypt would make conflict resolution impossible

The prospect of Gazans crossing into Egypt from the border town of Rafah to escape a military assault would make the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impossible and cause an "atrocious dilemma" for the people fleeing, the UN refugee chief said on Friday.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR,) said "We must fervently do everything" to avoid such an outflow of the Gazan population. "Another refugee crisis from Gaza into Egypt, I can assure you ... would make the resolution of the Palestinian refugee question as a consequence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impossible," Grandi told Reuters at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.