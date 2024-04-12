Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US: still no response from Hamas to hostage deal

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hamas has yet to respond to the proposal for a deal to release hostages in Gaza, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters in Washington on Friday.

"We are still waiting on a response from Hamas. We're still hopeful that they'll do the right thing. They need to do the right thing. They need to accept this first proposal.  "So we can get the ceasefire in place and get those hostages out and that's as far as I know, that's that's still where we are," Kirby said.

He referred to a deal for the release of some 40 of the remaining 133 hostages in exchange for a six-week ceasefire.

Protestors outside NY Qatar embassy: Rape, kidnapping not values in Isla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 07:09 PM
About 500 activists demonstrate outside Yoav Gallant's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 06:52 PM
IDF distribute leaflets with photos of hostages in Rafah
By WALLA!
04/12/2024 05:48 PM
White House presses Israel on Gaza aid efforts, awaits Hamas response
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 05:46 PM
UN says waterborne illnesses spread in Gaza due to heat and unsafe water
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 05:43 PM
Lufthansa extends Tehran flights suspension until April 18, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 04:49 PM
National Security Minister Ben-Gvir holds situation assessment on Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:31 PM
Labor leader Merav Michaeli: Netanyahu torpedoing hostage deals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:29 PM
Rocket sirens sound in the North for the first time in 48 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:26 PM
FM Katz requests Argentina designate the IRGC as a terrorist group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:02 PM
UN warns of Gazan refugees in Egypt crisis as impeding resolution
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 03:58 PM
Spain says 'clear' signs Europe ready to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 02:15 PM
Netanyahu to hold situational meeting to prepare for Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 02:09 PM
Russia enemies see Putin inauguration as pretext to destabilize- Kremlin
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:15 PM
France and India tell its citizens not to travel to the Middle East
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:11 PM