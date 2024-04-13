Jerusalem Post
Palestinians attacked in search for missing 14-year-old in West Bank - Palestinian Red Crescent

By WALLA!

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported early on Saturday morning that five Palestinian civilians were injured as a result of an attack by settlers in the village of Abu Falah, near Ramallah.

The riots allegedly broke out following the search for 14-year-old Binyamin Ahimeir, who is increasingly feared to have been kidnapped.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) said that the settlers attacked the village from the eastern side, and took vehicles bearing Palestinian registration plates.

This is a developing story. 

