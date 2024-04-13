Trump: 'What's going on with Israel could end up in a world war'

At a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, former president Donald Trump suggested that Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza could escalate into a world war.

"What's going on in Israel could end up in a world war," Trump said.

Trump then continued by criticizing President Joe Biden, saying he "doesn't know what the hell he is doing."

Earlier in the press conference, Trump called the United States a "declining nation," initially commenting on "record-breaking inflation" in the country.

Trump says Russia-Ukraine war could end in world war

He then said that inflation is not the worst of it, but the war between Russia and Ukraine could end up in a world war, saying the war should have never happened in the first place. He added that the war between the two countries would never have happened if he was president. He is not fighting in Israel, but is concerned about its situation. US President Joe Biden. (credit: REUTERS)

"We have a little less than seven months now until November 5, but that's an eternity when people are incompetent," he concluded.

In mid-March, Trump called Biden stupid numerous times in a speech in Dayton, Ohio, and even referred to him as a “dumb son of a—" before trailing off.

In that speech, he said that if he is not elected in November, “it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole... country.”