Biden warns Iran of attacking Israel saying that it 'will not succeed'

President Biden reiterates unwavering support for Israel amid threats from Iran. Concerns mount over possible attack, prompting heightened vigilance from the United States.

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 12, 2024 22:56
U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as he stands at the North Portico waiting for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida for an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2024.
US President Joe Biden said on Friday his message to Iran, which has threatened to take military action against Israel, is "don't," underscoring Washington's commitment to defend Israel.

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said: "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks on during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2024. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Concern over potential attack

Biden said he would not divulge secure information, but said he expected that an attack could come "sooner, rather than later."

Earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel was a real and viable threat but gave no details about any possible timing.

Kirby said the United States was looking at its force posture in the region considering Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.



