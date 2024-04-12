Biden warns Iran of attacking Israel saying that it 'will not succeed'

US President Joe Biden said on Friday his message to Iran, which has threatened to take military action against Israel, is "don't," underscoring Washington's commitment to defend Israel.

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said: "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks on during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2024. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Concern over potential attack

Biden said he would not divulge secure information, but said he expected that an attack could come "sooner, rather than later."

Earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel was a real and viable threat but gave no details about any possible timing.

Kirby said the United States was looking at its force posture in the region considering Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.